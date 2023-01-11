Hammer Technology (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 1,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Hammer Technology Stock Down 13.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.

Hammer Technology Company Profile

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services and wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, collaboration, and hosting services.

