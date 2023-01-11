Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Trading Down 2.2%

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.93. 72,644 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 27,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Happiness Development Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 778,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.44% of Happiness Development Group worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

