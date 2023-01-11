Hardy Reed LLC Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hardy Reed LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 42,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3,733.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 38,067 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,458,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,730. The company has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.