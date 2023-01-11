Hardy Reed LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 35.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,237,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,058,000 after acquiring an additional 588,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,693 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Workiva by 70.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,592,000 after acquiring an additional 128,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $367,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $367,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WK traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.98. The stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $132.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 338.14% and a negative net margin of 17.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

