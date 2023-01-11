Hardy Reed LLC Sells 232 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.8% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.24. 18,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,208. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $282.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.46.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.