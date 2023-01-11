Hardy Reed LLC Sells 626 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hardy Reed LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

VBR traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.78. 513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,881. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $182.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

