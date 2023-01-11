Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,171 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Amundi bought a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Watsco by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $271.70 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $311.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSO. UBS Group began coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.17.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.