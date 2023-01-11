Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.