Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $458,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EUFN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,098,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,914,000 after buying an additional 4,141,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after buying an additional 509,500 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,367,000. LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,562,000.

EUFN stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $21.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

