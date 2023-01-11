Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

