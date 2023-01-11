Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,650 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $116.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.44. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

