Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 35 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,246,000 after acquiring an additional 357,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 935,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,091,000 after acquiring an additional 77,007 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 361,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,673,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $915.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.54 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $900.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $867.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,322.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

