Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 679 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.