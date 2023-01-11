Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 76,576 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,576 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22,187.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $39.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65.

