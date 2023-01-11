Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $1.23 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,608,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,858,000 after acquiring an additional 426,864 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,959,000 after acquiring an additional 314,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,993,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,832,000 after acquiring an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,360,000 after acquiring an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.1 %

CPB opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.38. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CPB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

