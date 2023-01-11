HC Wainwright Increases Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target to $45.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 97.20% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DAWN opened at $22.82 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83.

Insider Activity

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,260,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,030,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,260,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,030,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,358 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,134.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,187. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,867,000 after buying an additional 1,425,674 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,240,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

