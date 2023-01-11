Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT Raised to $18.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

HTLD stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.26. 3,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,259. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. Heartland Express has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.84 million. Research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 2,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $46,787.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $168,181.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,450.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 2,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $46,787.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,181.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,356 shares of company stock valued at $198,633 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth approximately $677,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 29.1% in the second quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

