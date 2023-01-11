Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT Raised to $18.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.
Heartland Express Trading Up 1.8 %
HTLD stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.26. 3,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,259. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. Heartland Express has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.60.
Insider Activity at Heartland Express
In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 2,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $46,787.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $168,181.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,450.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 2,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $46,787.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,181.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,356 shares of company stock valued at $198,633 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Heartland Express
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth approximately $677,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 29.1% in the second quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
