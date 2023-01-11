HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $31.37 million and $99,251.23 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for $0.0900 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 118.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00442686 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.05 or 0.01293582 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,439.73 or 0.31267811 BTC.

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

