HedgeTrade Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $31.58 million and $8,260.77 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

