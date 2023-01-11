Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helen of Troy in a report issued on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2024 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HELE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $111.50 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $82.94 and a 12-month high of $235.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at about $376,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 96.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 102,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Helen of Troy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,627,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,949,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

