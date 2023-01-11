HelloFresh (HFG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HelloFresh (ETR: HFG) recently:

1/9/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €18.00 ($19.35) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/3/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €44.00 ($47.31) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/3/2023 – HelloFresh was given a new €37.00 ($39.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/28/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €37.00 ($39.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/14/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €18.00 ($19.35) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/2/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €27.00 ($29.03) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/21/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €44.00 ($47.31) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/17/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €18.00 ($19.35) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

HelloFresh Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ETR HFG traded up €0.54 ($0.58) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €25.26 ($27.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. HelloFresh SE has a fifty-two week low of €19.94 ($21.44) and a fifty-two week high of €74.64 ($80.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.24.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

