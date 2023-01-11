Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Hercules Capital worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,206,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,546,000 after acquiring an additional 88,281 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,597,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hercules Capital by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 717,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,255 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 641,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 117,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Hercules Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 41,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTGC. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,404,153.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 14.72%. Analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 450.01%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

