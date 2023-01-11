Hermez Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $275,641.82 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.15 or 0.00023828 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $151.53 million and approximately $275,641.82 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.14215359 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $270,586.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

