HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.52. HMG/Courtland Properties shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 5,900 shares traded.
HMG/Courtland Properties Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 million, a PE ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 0.65.
About HMG/Courtland Properties
HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc engages in the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties. It invests in nominal equity interests in various privately-held entities including limited partnerships and in marketable securities such as equity and debt securities. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
