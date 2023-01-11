Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1074.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $970.30 million. Hologic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.90- EPS.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65. Hologic has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.33.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hologic by 2.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

