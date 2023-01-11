HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HTBI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,671. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $371.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.62.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HomeTrust Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 6,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $170,826.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,516.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $65,143.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,717.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 6,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $170,826.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,516.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,254 shares of company stock valued at $498,787 over the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 124,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

