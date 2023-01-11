HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.14

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.14 and last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.

HORIBA Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.02.

HORIBA Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductors, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, onboard emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts, as well as water electrolysis cell/stack assessment equipment; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

