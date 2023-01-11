HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.14

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.14 and last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.
HORIBA Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.02.
HORIBA Company Profile
HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductors, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, onboard emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts, as well as water electrolysis cell/stack assessment equipment; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HORIBA (HRIBF)
- Nancy Pelosi Invested In These Stocks, Should You?
- Here’s Why Sotera Health Company Stock Just Doubled in a Day
- AT&T Stock: The Bull and the Bear Case
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.