Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $744,453,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,135,000 after purchasing an additional 801,217 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 60.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,910,000 after purchasing an additional 683,569 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at $37,703,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,432,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.58. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $925.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.93 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

