HP Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

HP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. HP has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HP to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,012,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,505. HP has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in HP by 8.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HP by 11.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HP by 6.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.