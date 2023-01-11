HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Cut by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,522 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 81,779 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank bought a new position in HP in the third quarter worth about $2,635,000. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 33.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,230,142 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,626,000 after purchasing an additional 310,015 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 115.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 674,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

