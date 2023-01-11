Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $13,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,739.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hudson Global Trading Down 3.7 %

HSON stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. 12,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,088. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). Hudson Global had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSON shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hudson Global by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

