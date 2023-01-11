Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.53

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and traded as high as $10.57. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 553,760 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Hudson Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $489.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Nat Krishnamurti sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,401 shares in the company, valued at $761,134.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hudson Technologies news, CFO Nat Krishnamurti sold 45,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,401 shares in the company, valued at $761,134.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $219,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,976.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 165,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.
About Hudson Technologies
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Technologies (HDSN)
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.