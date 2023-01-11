Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.53

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and traded as high as $10.57. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 553,760 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hudson Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $489.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 74.90% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nat Krishnamurti sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,401 shares in the company, valued at $761,134.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hudson Technologies news, CFO Nat Krishnamurti sold 45,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,401 shares in the company, valued at $761,134.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $219,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,976.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 165,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

