Human Investing LLC Acquires 4,195 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 2,635.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Buckle by 48.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Buckle Stock Up 2.5 %

Buckle stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. 13,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,780. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $332.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.30 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.