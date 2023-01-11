Human Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 9,246 OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,246 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
OFG Bancorp Stock Performance
NYSE:OFG traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. 1,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,423. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $30.93.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $156.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.
OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.
About OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
