Human Investing LLC Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Human Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 170,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 44,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 56,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.5 %

BMY stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.31. The stock had a trading volume of 118,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,804,027. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $151.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 74.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

