Human Investing LLC Decreases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Human Investing LLC cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

