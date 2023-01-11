Human Investing LLC Sells 103,126 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Human Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,126 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $64.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,576,275 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

