Human Investing LLC Sells 161 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Human Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Gartner by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Gartner by 25.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.88.

Insider Activity

Gartner Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IT traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.17. 3,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,120. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.69 and its 200-day moving average is $301.26. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

