HUNT (HUNT) Trading Up 10.1% This Week

HUNT (HUNT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $48.89 million and $4.03 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001402 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 120% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00444384 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.02 or 0.01116207 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,483.97 or 0.31387697 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.