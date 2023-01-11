Hunter Technology (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Trading Up 101.6%

Shares of Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF – Get Rating) were up 101.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Hunter Technology Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.
About Hunter Technology
Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.
