Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Raised to $32.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE HUN traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $31.07. 88,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 128,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.