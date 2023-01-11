Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits Market Cap of $699.65 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $17,953.89 or 1.03032852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $699.65 million and approximately $7,719.56 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

