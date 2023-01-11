Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Holdings Increased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 126.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,283 shares during the quarter. Huron Consulting Group accounts for about 1.7% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Huron Consulting Group worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HURN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 39.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.02. 717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,013. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $285.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,282 shares of company stock worth $400,576. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

