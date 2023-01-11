Hutchinson Capital Management CA Buys 90,618 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1,221.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,618 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,494,000 after buying an additional 2,589,632 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,865,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,119,000 after buying an additional 365,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,651,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,550,000 after buying an additional 366,542 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,332,113 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,794,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,626. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $63.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.94.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.