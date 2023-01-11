Hutchinson Capital Management CA Grows Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,306 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.6% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned about 0.11% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.21. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,296. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14.

