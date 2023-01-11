Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 2.3% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned about 0.07% of Liberty Broadband worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,975,000 after acquiring an additional 881,341 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after acquiring an additional 796,293 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,258,000 after acquiring an additional 776,566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,714,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,391,000 after buying an additional 560,796 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,452,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,979,000 after buying an additional 436,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Broadband Price Performance
LBRDK traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
- Monster Beverage Stock Still Looks Scary Good
- Amazon Just Bounced Off Support; Time to Buy?
- Nancy Pelosi Invested In These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.