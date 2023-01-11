Hutchinson Capital Management CA Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 667.1% during the second quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.63. 115,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,116. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44.

