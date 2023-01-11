Hutchinson Capital Management CA Purchases 12,172 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 2.3% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned 0.07% of Liberty Broadband worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,975,000 after acquiring an additional 881,341 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after acquiring an additional 796,293 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,258,000 after buying an additional 776,566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,714,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,391,000 after buying an additional 560,796 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,452,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,979,000 after buying an additional 436,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDK traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 150.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

