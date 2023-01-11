Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Hysan Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.
Hysan Development Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HYSNY traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,045. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $7.10.
Hysan Development Company Profile
Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.
