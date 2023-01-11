Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.09

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $11.70. Iberdrola shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 39,627 shares traded.

Iberdrola Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

